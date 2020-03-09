Ben Hamer issues message following Derby County’s recent exploits

Derby County picked up another important three points at the weekend as they beat Blackburn 3-0 at Pride Park in what was an overly dominant display by the Rams, thus seeing them close the gap on the play-off places.

Goals from Louie Sibley and a brace from Chris Martin secured Phillip Cocu’s side their second successive three points in a row in the league, thus seeing them narrow the gap on the top six to just five points.

The result continues the Midlands based club’s recent resurgence, with the likes of Wayne Rooney and in more recent times Sibley having made positive lasting impacts for the Rams.

Following the win, Derby County keeper Ben Hamer was quick to take to Instagram to post the following message after keeping his third clean sheet of the campaign:

Hamer has had a mixed season to say the least at Pride Park, with the experienced shot stopper having to battle with Kelle Roos for the number one spot between the sticks under Cocu this term.

Given his rich history in the Football League, it is perhaps unsurprising to see Hamer come out on top in the goalkeeping stakes, with the 32-year-old having appeared in the Championship on over 90 occasions in comparison to Roos who has only made 39 at second tier level.