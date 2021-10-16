Ben Hamer delivers Cardiff City assessment ahead of Swansea City clash

The first South Wales Derby of the season will be a feisty occasion with it being the first since fans have been allowed back in the ground.

The game on Sunday will also see a clash of styles with Swansea’s possession-based team coming up against a more direct, structured side in Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed from Swansea goalkeeper Ben Hamer as he admitted he’ll need to put his ‘tin hat on’, alluding to Cardiff’s direct football.

With Cardiff scoring ten of their 12 goals via headers, the experienced stopper knows exactly what is expected from the Bluebirds as he told Wales Online: “There’s no right or wrong way of playing, they play to their strengths. They’ve got some very big, physical players, they like to capitalise on long throws into the box and use their aerial dominance.

“That’s something we have to be very aware of. At set-pieces as well, we have to be careful not to give away free-kicks in silly areas, corners, we all know that’s their strength, I think everyone in the league knows that.”

Despite playing attractive possession-based football, Swansea have struggled to create many clear-cut chances as they sit amongst the lowest in the league for shots per game.

However, the Swans were working hard over the international break with Hamer hoping the extra effort they put in will benefit them going forward: “Most teams were off for five, six or seven days, but we weren’t, we were in. We really nailed down our style of play and we did a lot of work on it.

“In the games you can see it’s coming together, we just need to take more risks in the final third, but on the whole, we’re controlling games.

“He’s [Russell Martin] done a lot of work on it during the international break and the boys are looking good to be fair in training. I’ve really been impressed with how quickly the lads have taken it on board, in a different style of play from last year.”

Swansea currently sit 19th in the table, level on points with rivals Cardiff. A win could see them put more space between themselves and the bottom three.

The Verdict

The South Wales Derby will prove to be an interesting tactical battle, not only between two very contrasting styles but also an old Championship expert and a relatively inexperienced manager.

Both Martin and McCarthy will be desperate for the three points as well as it should kick start either of their seasons. With McCarthy under increasing pressure from supporters, he probably needs the three points most.

However, wins aren’t handed out for free and Martin will be desperate to get the win in his first South Wales derby.

