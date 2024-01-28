Highlights Leeds United are in need of reinforcements in the full-back area as Luke Ayling and Djed Spence have departed.

The team's priorities lie in strengthening the full-back positions to improve their chances of promotion.

Potential signings include Ben Godfrey, Sergio Gomez, Connor Roberts, and Harry Toffolo, who can provide depth and versatility to the squad.

Leeds United are looking for reinforcements this January, with only a matter of days left in order to complete deals, and they appear to be a little light in the full-back area at the moment.

That's following the departures of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence, highlighting where the priorities lie for the Whites. There was a summer of plenty of change in West Yorkshire in terms of both incomings and outgoings, but more may be needed to get them over the line and could dictate if they finish in an automatic promotion spot or in the play-offs.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands January 28th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 28 34 66 2 Ipswich Town 28 16 59 3 Southampton 28 21 58 4 Leeds United 29 25 57

Farke has had to manage with the team at his disposal until now, and the German has had plenty of time to assess his squad further and pick out any other issues that need addressing. Archie Gray has been forced to step into the role at right-back as Leeds continue to struggle for alternatives in that position, and has performed admirably for the most part.

However, he is perhaps not the long-term answer, with Leeds' issue at full-back being that the likes of Spence, Junior Firpo, Sam Byram, and Jamie Shackleton have all been injured for much of the season. The latter three have had poor injury records for plenty of their career so far, too.

A pair of full-backs is required, with Farke tending to operate with one as a high and wide player, capable of dominating a whole flank, and a more defensive and conservative player, who will tuck in and invert into central areas.

The same is true of Leeds' wingers, with Dan James operating as the touchline winger for the most part on the right - playing high and wide, and it makes little sense for the club to sign the same profile at right-back, as Leeds require that more in the left-back slot.

They have been linked with plenty of different options already, but, with that in mind, here, we take a look at four realistic signings Leeds could look to make as the transfer window deadline looms.

1 Ben Godfrey

Godfrey is reportedly a target for Leeds during the last few days of this month, with the Whites keen to reunite Farke with the ex-Norwich defender.

Various sources have linked the 26-year-old with a move to Elland Road, including Football Insider, who claim that Sean Dyche has given the green light for the defender to depart Goodison Park in the January transfer window.

According to reports from Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Leeds are one of a number of clubs interested in out of favour Everton defender Godfrey in the final stages of the January transfer window, including from Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Godfrey could be an excellent signing, given that he can operate as a centre-back or full-back, and would likely be deployed in both roles depending on injuries. Having played under Farke before, he will know exactly what is being asked of him from a tactical perspective, so can slot straight in with minimal adaptation time needed.

He would suit Leeds' more conservative and inverted full-back role well, freeing up the opposite full-back to have that license to get forward, whilst also providing extra depth at centre-back, with Charlie Cresswell's future remaining somewhat uncertain.

2 Sergio Gomez

Given that one of Leeds' full-backs tends to play more conservatively and will invert and drift into central spaces, and the other will play higher and wider, and Gomez could fill both of those roles for Leeds very comfortably.

Gomez could kill two birds with one stone in terms of his skill set, whilst Byram has showcased his talent in playing both of these roles well, and suits inverting centrally from the left on to his right-foot; however, Gomez would also be adept at this, with the Man City left-back also playing much of his career in central-midfield.

His natural tendency is to get involved in play in areas he can affect the game with his distribution. Firpo has occupied the attacking-minded left-back role well when utilised, but is a player with a terrible injury record for many years now, and Gomez is much more available on a consistent basis.

Gomez could operate as the inverted full-back, or bomb down the left flank with his creativity, perhaps adding a new dynamic that only Firpo can offer, albeit on an irregular basis. The Man City man could also cover midfield positions, if the likes of Byram or Godfrey are to operate at full-back paired with Firpo, so there would be plenty of game time to convince his current club with and a loan deal could suit all parties.

3 Connor Roberts

Following Ayling's departure from the West Yorkshire outfit, Burnley's Connor Roberts was said to be seen as a potential replacement, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror.

He started eight of the first nine Premier League games for the Clarets, but has since been restricted to substitute appearances from the bench. Burnley have instead opted for Vitinho to fill the void at right-back.

Roberts has that availability aspect which the likes of Firpo and Byram lack, and could be a decent addition into the squad, whilst he was also a crucial part of a team who won promotion last season from the second tier, which is perhaps part of the rationale behind any deal as well.

He is not as defensive-minded as Godfrey would be for the right-back role, and is perhaps closer to Byram in profile terms, meaning he can play as either a more attacking full-back or in a more conservative role as well, giving him greater versatility as an alternative right-back option.

4 Harry Toffolo

Harry Toffolo has previously proven his quality at second tier level, with Leeds’ West Yorkshire rivals, Huddersfield Town. On loan, he could be just the solution Leeds need, considering he has a far stronger injury record than either of Byram or Firpo over the last few years.

He is not necessarily a material improvement in terms of his footballing abilities, but would be readily available and has the quality to be a top-end left-back at Championship level. Leeds could offer him more game time and the chance to be part of an attacking unit, with Toffolo largely an attack-minded left-back, which is what Leeds are most likely in the market for this month.

At 28, and with Firpo and Byram still on their books, he wouldn’t necessarily be a long-term player for the club, but a much-needed profile who is capable of slotting in and making an impact instantly on their left-hand side.

Toffolo dominating the left flank would be of huge benefit to the side and would give Crysencio Summerville more freedom to roam in field as well. Paired with an inverted right-back, he could be a smart pick up and exactly what is required by Leeds for the second half run-in.