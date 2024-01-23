Highlights Leeds United are yet to make any moves in the January transfer window, while several players have left the club.

Leeds United are yet to make a move in the January transfer window, with a number of players leaving Elland Road this month.

Djed Spence's loan was cut short at the start of the month, along with Luke Ayling joining Middlesbrough, as well as Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate joining Plymouth Argyle and MK Dons respectively in loan deals.

Daniel Farke is keen to add defensive reinforcements to his side, with reports suggesting they have interest in Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Calvin Ramsay this window.

But another player that has been linked with a move to West Yorkshire is Everton's Ben Godfrey, with Italian publication Calcio Mercato suggesting the Whites are one of three clubs interested in securing his signature this month.

Everton in a precarious situation

The Toffees are under increasing pressure to keep hold of some of their best players as the financial uncertainty surrounding the club continues to circulate.

Amadou Onana, Jarrad Branthwaite and Abdoulaye Doucoure have all been linked with moves away from Goodison Park, and the money made would help generate huge profits after Everton’s latest charge for being in breach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

The Toffees were formally notified it had been accused of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations (PSR) for a second consecutive year last Monday. That came with the Toffees appealing against the 10-point deduction imposed in November for breaches in 2021-22.

Under Premier League rules, clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years. The commission found Everton overreached their allowed losses by £19.5m and concluded that this was a serious breach that requires a significant penalty.

Everton have also revealed that their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium is set to cost around £505m, as per the Liverpool Echo.

This could play into Leeds' hands this summer, with Godfrey into the last 18 months of his contract on Merseyside. The 26-year-old is currently valued at around £8m as per Transfermarkt estimations and this would go some way to helping Sean Dyche's side recover from their latest financial setback, with the 49ers proving in the summer they are willing to spend money in order to get the club back to the Premier League.

Versatile Godfrey is player that Daniel Farke knows well

While Leeds would be getting an experienced addition at this level, it would also reunite the 26-year-old with former boss, Farke.

The centre-back was pivotal in the Canaries' promotion to the Premier League back in 2018/19, playing 36 times in all competitions, scoring four goals before being relegated back to the Championship the following season.

Ben Godfrey's Norwich City stats under Daniel Farke Division Appearances Goals Minutes played Clean sheets Championship (18/19) 31 4 2,385 7 Premier League (19/20) 30 0 2,646 4 Statistics as per Transfermarkt

He moved to Everton for £25m in that summer, and despite an impressive start to life on Merseyside, has struggled for regular first-team football following an injury at the start of last season - making just three appearances for Dyche's side in all competitions.

Godfrey is a player that Farke evidentally admires. During the German's first year at the Carrow Road helm, the defender enjoyed a successful spell at League One side Shrewsbury Town and was immediately thrust into the starting line-up following injuries to both Timm Klose and Grant Hanley, remaining in the side when those two players returned to fitness.

With Leeds desperately needing a full-back to release the pressure on Archie Gray at right-back or bring competition to Junior Firpo at left-back, which would allow Sam Byram to move back to the other side of the pitch, Godfrey would represent an option in every single back-line position - his versatility could prove crucial in the quest for automatic promotion.