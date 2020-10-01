Ben Godfrey and Everton: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Norwich City have done a fantastic job of keeping their squad together following relegation from the Premier League last season but as deadline day creeps closer, there remains uncertainty over the future of defender Ben Godfrey.

Jamal Lewis’ move to Newcastle United has been the Canaries’ only significant departure so far but Godfrey is one of a number of players in the Norwich squad that appears to be drawing a fair amount of attention at the moment.

The 22-year-old is a bright prospect and did not look out of place in the Premier League last term, cementing himself as a mainstay in Daniel Farke’s side when fit.

That doesn’t seem to have gone unnoticed with Everton, Fulham and Newcastle United emerging as potential destinations for the central defender as we near the end of the transfer window.

What do we know so far?

The defender remains part of Farke’s plans for the 2020/21 Championship season, that appears clear as Godfrey has played every minute of all three of the Canaries’ Championship games this term.

Everton seem to have held the longest interest in the 22-year-old and have tabled a bid for the defender recently. According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (01/10, 13:39), the Toffees offered Norwich £26 million (a £20 million fee plus £6 million in add-ons) but have seen their bid rejected.

Speaking after their 4-1 win against West Ham United in midweek, Carlo Ancelotti refused to comment on whether his side had made an offer but hinted he was keen.

He said (via Patrick Boyland): “We are looking for a centre-back. Godfrey is a really good centre-back but is playing for Norwich and I cannot say anything.”

It is understood that the Championship club want at least £30 million for the defender and with other suitors seemingly keen, they may well get that.

Football Insider have reported that Fulham are keen on the centre-back, while Newcastle are also eyeing a potential move.

Is it likely to happen?

There’s a good chance Godfrey is wearing Everton blue before the transfer window closes, in my eyes.

Yes, he remains a key part of Norwich’s plans but they appear to be willing to left him leave if the right bid is made, and given the Toffees don’t appear to be too far short of the £30 million mark, that could definitely happen before the window slams shut.

Don’t write off Fulham either. Their awful start to the season has highlighted that they need more reinforcements at the back and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them splash out on a player that surely won’t lose value moving forward.