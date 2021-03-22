Ben Gibson’s situation at Norwich City becomes clearer

The Athletic journalist Michael Bailey has provided an update on the injury that was sustained by Ben Gibson on Twitter, with it being said that the Norwich City centre back is now expected to be out for the rest of season.

The Burnley loanee had to be withdrawn from the field via a stretcher after suffering an injury to his ankle in the draw against Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road on Saturday in what was a sad sight for many.

Prior to the game at the weekend, the Nunthorpe born player had played 29 games across all competitions for the Championship leaders.

Gibson appeared to be in a lot of pain and is now expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period, with Bailey tweeting out the following update:

Ben Gibson update. First scan done. Swelling still really bad so will also see a specialist at the end of the week. Does now sound like he’ll definitely miss the rest of the season & require surgery. But he should also be sorted well b4 preseason starts.#NCFC @TheAthleticUK — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) March 22, 2021

A former Middlesbrough defender, the 28-year-old has been ever present for his new side since arriving on loan last summer and had formed a solid partnership at the heart of the Norwich backline with Grant Hanley before suffering yet another injury setback.

The sweeper currently has one year left to run on his contract with Burnley and could make his move to Carrow Road permanent during the summer if the club achieves promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Verdict

This will come as a real blow to both the club and the player himself, with Gibson having been through his far share of injury setbacks during his career so far.

There is some good news though, with a return in time for pre-season on the cards, however the experienced defender would’ve no doubt loved to have played his part in the run in as Norwich seek to seal promotion.

Maintaining his mental strength will be key between now and his return, with suffering yet another setback of this magnitude sure to be a tough pill to swallow.

However he is a big character and his leadership skills are sure to prove vital in keeping morale high in the training ground and the dressing room as we progress through the rest of the campaign.