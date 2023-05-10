Ben Gibson heaped praise on Teemu Pukki after the striker played his last game for Norwich City against Blackpool last time out.

Pukki leaves a Norwich legend

The Finnish international joined the Canaries in 2018, and he has gone on to score 87 league goals in the following five seasons.

That includes firing Norwich to two promotions from the Championship, scoring 29 and 26 times respectively, whilst he also managed double figures in his two Premier League seasons, even if they resulted in relegation.

However, with Pukki’s contract running down, there were always doubts about the future of the ex-Brondby man, and it was revealed last month that he would be moving on when his deal expired.

That gave the Carrow Road faithful the chance to pay tribute to Pukki in the final home game.

And, taking to Instagram, centre-back Gibson sent a message to Pukki as he reflected on his time with him at the club.

“Couldn’t find many pictures where I wasn’t celebrating with the goat. What he’s done for this club and everyone at it is incredible, and he deserves nothing but the best wherever he chooses next.

“To all the great lads that are leaving us, thank you for the memories. We’ve had our ups and downs and of course it wasn’t the way any of us wanted this season to go but some of the memories we share will live with us forever. Now we can only rest, reset and prepare to fix it next season.

“Teemu Pukki, it has been a pleasure mate. Good luck mate.”

Right time for Pukki to go

It’s a shame for Norwich fans to see Pukki leave, but the reality is that a move now seems the right moment. On the pitch, his influence is reducing on the team, even if he can still contribute, and the club need a big clearout this summer as they prepare for what they hope will be a new, successful era.

For Pukki, he will want to go to a club where he can play every week, and he will rightly feel that he has achieved all he can at Carrow Road.

So, even though it was emotional against Blackpool, it was the right moment, but Pukki has made himself a modern day Norwich legend with his performances over the past five years, and he will be regarded as one of their best ever signings given what he has done for the club.