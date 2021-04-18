Ben Gibson drops significant hint on social media regarding Norwich City future

Despite their 3-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday night, no-one could stop Norwich City from celebrating a remarkable campaign culminating in promotion back to the Premier League.

The Canaries secured an immediate return to the Premier League without even having to kick a ball yesterday, with Swansea City being held to a 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in the lunchtime kick-off.

Norwich, who were due to play host to Bournemouth in the evening, had been promoted before even arriving at the stadium, with players obviously jubilant as they turned up.

The club’s media team hosted a live Instagram story before the game, with Ben Gibson among those in the comments.

22 facts about Norwich City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 1. Norwich have always played in yellow Genuine Fake

Gibson, who is currently on loan from Burnley, was spotted commenting “I’m staying troops” ahead of last night’s game.

Football League World understand that Gibson’s move to Norwich was always going to be made permanent if they won promotion to the Premier League.

It seems that this may be the case, with Gibson dropping a huge hint on social media.

The Verdict

Gibson has been outstanding alongside Grant Hanley this season.

Norwich’s attacking players have grabbed the headlines, and rightfully so, but their defensive record gives them a platform to build on.

If they can keep the spine of the squad for next season, then they have every chance of having a positive season and avoiding what happened in 2019/20.

It would be an excellent bit of business to tie him down to a permanent deal.