Ben Garrity in: Port Vale’s best starting XI from what we’ve seen so far this season – Agreed?

After meandering their way to a 13th place finish in the League Two standings earlier this year, Port Vale have managed to make a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Under the guidance of manager Darrell Clarke, the Vale have amassed 18 points from their opening 10 league games.

Currently third in the fourth-tier standings, Vale will be hoping to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months as they eye a potential push for promotion.

Set to face Sutton United this weekend, it will be fascinating to see whether Clarke’s side are able to extend their current winning run in all competitions to six games.

Here, we take a look at the club’s best starting eleven from what we have seen so far this season…

Considering that Clarke has used the 3-5-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, we have decided to display the club’s players in this particular set up.

Whilst Lucas Covolan was sent-off on his debut for Vale in their clash with Northampton Town, the goalkeeper has since managed to illustrate some real signs of promise as he has managed to claim five clean-sheets in 10 league appearances.

Before suffering an injury setback in August, Leon Legge managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.15 in the three appearances that he made for the club in the fourth-tier.

Meanwhile, fellow central defenders Lewis Cass and Nathan Smith have managed to deliver some assured performances for Vale in recent weeks.

1 of 22 Port Vale won 60 points in League Two last season? Real Fake

David Worrall and James Gibbons have been utilised as wing-backs by Clarke whilst Tom Conlon, Tom Pett and Ben Garrity have formed a fruitful midfield partnership.

A stand-out performer for Vale this season, Garrity has already scored three goals for his side in League Two and is currently averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.29.

The 24-year-old also ranks in the top-five at Vale Park for aerial duels won per game (6.3) and key passes per game (1.3).

Jamie Proctor has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in League Two this season whilst fellow striker James Wilson has scored twice.

If this particular duo are able to provide some firepower in the club’s upcoming clashes, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Vale continue to move up the fourth-tier standings.