Ben Garner’s first words after striking agreement with Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic have confirmed the appointment of Ben Garner as the club’s new manager on a three-year deal, as per the club’s website this afternoon.

The news comes 36 days after the Addicks dismissed Johnnie Jackson of his duties in the dugout and eight days before the squad jet off for their pre-season tour in Spain.

Charlton endured a very underwhelming 2021/22 season, finishing 13th in League One having been plagued by a terrible start to the campaign under Nigel Adkins.

Ben Garner expressed his emotions and explained what he will look to implement at the club when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “It feels fantastic to be here.

“I’m really pleased and can’t wait to get going.

“Charlton is a massive football club.

“Both in terms of history and tradition and just as importantly in terms of potential and scope looking forwards.

“Attacking football is what I believe in, that is how I think football should be played and I will be looking to implement that from day one, both home and away.

“There is no differentiation in terms of how we prepare, how we will play, we will be consistent and we want to attack.

“We want to have the ball as much as possible, creating chances, scoring goals and being on the front foot, playing with lots of energy without the ball.

“I want the team to be positive and confident, I want the fans to enjoy coming to watch us play.”

It is always encouraging to hear about the philosophy a manager has, and the unrelenting faith that they have in their methods.

A plan B or a horses for courses approach will not be present at The Valley in the Garner era, as per his comments, as is the case with a lot of up and coming managers.

The Verdict

It may seem like a small thing, but for Garner to be announced as ‘manager’ rather than ‘head coach’ does seem fairly significant.

It has come across that Thomas and Martin Sandgaard will have a large influence over transfers this summer, and that very much still appears to be the case, but Garner being announced as manager, suggests that he will still have a say on the targets that the club identify this summer, as is confirmed in the article on the club’s website.

There is a lot of work to do between now and the season kicking off, with certain areas of the squad desperately needing addressing and an improvement on last season demanded by the club’s supporter base.