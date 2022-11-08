Ben Garner shares update on Charlton Athletic pair ahead of Stevenage showdown

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has revealed that Terell Thomas and Conor McGrandles have both suffered injury setbacks and will miss tonight’s League Cup clash with Stevenage.

Both players sustained their respective issues during last Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Coalville Town in the FA Cup..

As a result of Thomas’ hamstring injury, Charlton have opted to recall Deji Elewere from his loan spell at Wealdstone in order to provide some cover at centre-back as Eoghan O’Connell is also currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines.

McGrandles picked up an ankle injury and is expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Having eliminated Queens Park Rangers and Walsall from the League Cup earlier this season, Charlton will be determined to book their place in the fourth round of the competition at the expense of Stevenage.

The Addicks know that they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents as Steve Evans’ side are currently second in the League Two standings.

Ahead of this fixture, Garner shared an update on Thomas and McGrandles.

Speaking to London News Online about this duo, the Charlton boss said: “Terell had a scan this morning [Monday] and he has damaged a tendon in his hamstring.

“It’s a really unfortunate injury.

“Unfortunately Conor McGrandles took a heavy impact on his ankle and so he will also be a good period of time out as well.

“We’re suffering a lot of impact and trauma injuries at the moment.

“There’s not too much we can do about that, it’s just bad luck and what’s happening within these games.

“We’ve lost a few but in the meantime the rest of us have got to roll up our sleeves and win as many games as we can.

“As the injured players start returning we’ll get stronger and stronger from there.”

20 quiz questions about some of Charlton Athletic’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 True or false: Charlton's record victory was 12-0! True False

The Verdict

This is a blow for Charlton as they would have been hoping to call upon the services of this duo in their upcoming clashes.

McGrandles has featured on nine occasions in the third-tier this season and will now have to wait for his injury to heal before earning another chance to impress at this level.

As for Thomas, he would have been hoping to feature regularly in the absence of O’Connell but is now set to watch on from afar as he begins his road to recovery.

Charlton will be hoping that the players that they currently have at their disposal will be able to outclass their opponents tonight as they look to progress in the League Cup.