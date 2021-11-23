Ben Garner shares positive Swindon Town player update

There’s some good news for Swindon Town fans, as Romoney Crichlow could soon be back in contention for the side, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

The 22-year-old has been a regular for the League Two side so far this campaign, as the club have battled for a play-off spot in the fourth tier.

He’s been a rock at the back and has even bagged a goal and assist from the centre of defence. However, he last featured for the club during their tie against Oldham at the end of October and was subbed off at half-time in that fixture.

He hasn’t played a minute since, so Swindon fans will be pleased to hear that the player could soon be back in action.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the defender, Ben Garner said: “Rom (Romoney Crichlow) has started some running, we’ll build that up this week and get him back in as soon as we can.

“I won’t put a timeframe on it – we’ll just work as hard as we can with him every single day and as soon as he’s back and available, he’ll come back into the squad.”

Although that means he might not be available for selection in their game against Hartlepool on Tuesday night, he could soon be back in the fold and able to help the League Two side to push on towards the automatic promotion spots in the fourth tier.

The club are already flying high this campaign and are sat nicely in a play-off spot as things stand. The team will certainly be determined to get back into League One as soon as possible – and they’ll need all the players they can to help snare an automatic promotion spot or top six spot come the end of the current campaign.

The Verdict

Romoney Crichlow has looked impressive on loan at Swindon so far. He has been solid at the back for them despite his age, so it has been a blow to see him miss the last few weeks for them.

It’s good news then to hear he could be back in contention soon. The League Two side will be desperate to get him back in the team and it could be coming sooner rather than later now.