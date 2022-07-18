Ben Garner sets out clear Charlton Athletic transfer aim ahead of the upcoming campaign

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has admitted that he is aiming to make two or three more signings before the transfer window closes in September.

Handed over the reins at The Valley following the Addicks’ decision to part ways with Johnnie Jackson, Garner has already managed to stamp his authority on the club’s squad by securing the services of some fresh faces this summer.

Steven Sessegnon became the latest player to make the switch to Charlton earlier this month as he joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Fulham.

Eoghan O’Connell, Mandela Egbo, Joe Wollacott and Conor McGrandles are also set to feature for the Addicks in the new term after sealing a move to the League One outfit.

Charlton will be determined to make a bright start to the 2022/23 season when they head to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley on July 30th.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Garner has outlined his transfer plans for the remainder of the window.

Speaking to the South London Press, the Charlton boss said: “I’d like another two or three in the squad.

“There are one of two key positions that I do think we need to strengthen and have a little bit more depth there.

“And we’ll continue to do that while the window is open.”

Garner later added: “We’re hoping to get at least two in, if not three.

“If we can get them in before [the season starts] fantastic.

“From my perspective the earlier they come in the better, because it’s more contact time and introduction time with the club.

“But if we have to wait longer in the window then we will.”

The Verdict

Garner makes a valid point regarding Charlton’s willingness to complete their business early this summer as doing so could boost their chances of making a positive start to the season.

Providing that the Addicks’ new arrivals are able to develop an understanding with the existing members of their team in the coming weeks, the League One outfit could go on produce some encouraging performances at this level.

Having led Swindon Town to the play-offs in League Two earlier this year, Garner will be determined to replicate this feat at Charlton in 2023.

In order to have the best chance of challenging for a top-six finish in League One, the Addicks will need to nail their recruitment between now and September.