Ben Garner reveals “really good news” concerning Charlton player

Charlton Athletic attacker Corey Blackett-Taylor only has bruising to his knee and won’t be sidelined for long, Addicks boss Ben Garner revealed after last night’s Carabao Cup victory.

Charlton beat Walsall 1-0 to reach the third round of the competition for the first time since 2015/16 thanks to Diallang Jaiyesimi’s goal early in the second half.

Having seen his side beat QPR of the Championship in the first round, Garner was not afraid to make changes for last night’s game.

Blackett-Taylor was among the absentees after picking up an injury in the 1-1 League One draw with Cambridge United on Saturday but, speaking to journalist Louis Mendez after the game, the Charlton boss provided a positive update on his situation.

He said: “It’s really good news on his scan. Just bruising to his knee, no structural damage.

“It won’t be long, we’ll get him back as quick as we can when the swelling goes down. Not a long one at all.”

Whether that will mean Garner has the winger available for the trip to Adams Park to take on Wycombe on Saturday remains to be seen.

Blackett-Taylor has started the season in impressive form and looks likely to be one of the players that should benefit from the new manager’s approach.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for Charlton.

Blackett-Taylor has made a strong start to the season and has been a really important player for the Addicks in transition.

Seeing him forced off early on against Cambridge will have been a real concern for supporters but Garner’s “really good news” should ease their fears.

Wycombe may well come too soon for him but it’s fantastic that he shouldn’t be sidelined for too long.

We’ve seen the impact that Garner has had on attacking players at his previous clubs and the 24-year-old could well be one that kicks on this term.