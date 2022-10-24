Ben Garner reveals promising news regarding Charlton Athletic player

Charlton supporters would have been watching on behind closed fingers when Miles Leaburn picked up an injury during his side’s game against Exeter.

There was a worry that it might leave him out of action for the foreseeable future but Ben Garner has today revealed to London News Online that the striker will not need surgery on the injury – and that whilst he might be off the field for now, it should mean he can focus on trying to get fit again without the need for a long lay-off.

The youngster has only really been given a regular go in the first-team for the Addicks this campaign but has already impressed many with his performances and his goalscoring. With Garner struggling for options up top, it has left him with mainly Jayden Stockley and Leaburn to choose from.

Whilst Stockley is the more experienced of the two, it is the 18-year-old who has thrived more and scored more too. So far, he has four goals in 13 matches for Charlton in League One this season, so it will be a blow to see him have to miss games and hobble off against Exeter.

However, the club might not have to worry for too long, with this news meaning that the player can now just focus on getting back to match fitness, rather than having to go through surgery too. Whilst there is no timeframe on his return, it is still good news for the side.

Speaking about the player then, Garner said: “He saw the specialist last week. The good news is that he doesn’t need surgery on it, which is great. We can rehab it now. It’s just a matter of time now and waiting. [It’s about] doing as much as we can with him, him working as hard as he can and being positive.

“And as I said from the start, him coming back in a better place than where he was when he picked up the injury.”

The Verdict

Miles Leaburn has proven to be a revelation for Charlton this season so far and so it will be disappointing to see him missing from the side.

The striker has been turned to when Ben Garner needed him and he has stepped up to the plate. It was more a necessity for the 18-year-old to feature rather than a choice of bringing him into the fold but he has definitely taken his chance with the team and will now be a regular member in the side you would have thought.

Even at his age, it seems as though League One has unfazed him. The player seems to be getting better and better and as he continues to get games and goals in the third tier, it should allow him to continue his development and get even better for the Addicks – which could make him an integral member of the team for the future.

There is bound to be teams interested in signing the striker then but for now, especially with this fresh injury, he is a Charlton player.