Ben Garner responds to latest reports linking Blackpool with Charlton Athletic transfer agreement

Ben Garner has responded to the latest reports linking Charlie Kirk with a move away from Charlton Athletic.

It was suggested over the weekend that Blackpool were set to re-ignite their interest in the Addicks’ player.

Kirk spent the second half of last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, but the Championship side opted not to take up their option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

Since then, the 24-year old has returned to Charlton and has been reintegrated back into the side after suffering a difficult start to life at the Valley this time last year.

The winger even played a key role in the team’s latest 5-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle, scoring a goal, getting an assist and earning a penalty in the process.

The Charlton boss claimed that he is happy with how Kirk has done since returning to the club and confirmed that they are yet to receive any transfer offers for the player.

“I’m delighted for Kirky,” said Garner, via The Gazette.

“Obviously it didn’t go the way he wanted last season and I know he had some challenges personally, in his personal life, that were difficult moments.

“But he is growing in confidence and you can see he is feeling more comfortable and he is such a talent.

“He’s now really working hard. Hopefully he’ll take lots of confidence from that moving forward.

“There’s been nothing as far as I’m aware [a move away].

“I spoke to him on day one of pre-season and explained how we’re going to work here and what we’re going to do. And he’s doing great.

“As long as he’s in this building he is our player. I’ll be pleased if we keep working with him.

“But the window is still open and anything can happen with any player in our squad. Every player has got a price, that goes all the way up to the Premier League.

“Any club can get a phone call tomorrow, there’s a big offer for one of your players and it changes things.”

It was an emphatic result on Tuesday night to beat Plymouth 5-1, and the performance moved the club up to 6th in the League One table after four games.

Garner’s side have earned seven points from a possible 12 to start their latest campaign in the third division.

Up next is the visit of Cambridge United to the Valley on August 20.

The Verdict

Kirk’s performance on Tuesday night suggests that there is still the potential for him to settle in at the club after all.

He performed well for Blackpool while out on loan last season and certainly possesses the talent to compete at a high level.

It is unusual that Blackpool are again showing a reported interest given they had the chance to complete a deal earlier in the window.

But there are still two weeks remaining before the September 1 deadline so it is impossible to rule out the possibility that a move does come to fruition until the window closes.