Ben Garner relays message to Swindon Town supporters

Swindon Town’s head coach Ben Garner says that a good atmosphere will help his team as they host Bristol Rovers in a local Derby tomorrow.

With a large crowd expected for the game due to it being a local clash, Garner says the fans have a big part to play as he told the club’s Official Media: “When there is a big crowd and the atmosphere is really good, I think it helps us and that’s what we want tomorrow.

“I think there will be a big crowd, there will be a great atmosphere and hopefully we can perform and get the three points we want.

“At any level, at any club, the bigger the crowd the noisier it is, more atmosphere is generated and obviously our focus is on the pitch, on our performance, what we’ve worked on and how we play and what we do.”

In their recent FA Cup game against Manchester City, despite a 4-1 defeat the Swindon fans were in great voice and their head coach is asking for more of the same tomorrow. He said: “Naturally, there is an influence from the stands and the atmosphere in the Man City game, especially in the second half with the penalty save and with us scoring, was incredible and there has been closing stages in games here where the atmosphere has been fantastic.

“Northampton last time out in the league was an incredible atmosphere, so we want that as much s possible and we know it is on us to try and encourage that with how we perform.

“The supporters here play a massive part in what we do.”

The Verdict:

For a big local game like this, the fans will no doubt respond to the call from the head coach and create a great atmosphere for the players.

Swindon currently sit fifth in the league whilst their opponents are down in 16th so on paper it looks like a game the hosts should be winning. However in a game like this, the crowd can help massively to motivate either team to get a goal.

If Swindon can get a good result tomorrow, there will be a brilliant mood around The County Ground and both Garner and the fans will be hoping their team will be able to push on and secure a chance at promotion this season.