Ben Garner offers fitness boost ahead of Charlton Athletic v Oxford United

Charlton Athletic have been one of the more exciting attacking teams in League One this season but a record of just one clean sheet in ten games has hampered their progress on the whole.

The Addicks will be aiming to start climbing the third tier table and end a six-game winless run when Oxford United arrive at The Valley on Saturday, hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Barnsley last weekend.

Charlton’s squad is light in certain areas following a disappointing final month of the transfer window and some niggling injuries have restricted the progress they have been able to make under Ben Garner so far this season.

Garner provided a largely positive injury update when he spoke to the club’s media team this morning.

He said: “We’re good, Steven Sessegnon has got another full week which is great, Mandela Egbo keeps getting fitter and stronger now.

“Jes (Jesurun Rak-Sakyi) is fine, Jes has been great all week.

“Chuks (Aneke) will return to full training hopefully at the back end of next week, so he’s had a good week and has really progressed, we’ve just had one player who’s been off it for the last two days, we’ll assess him this morning and see if he can join in training and whether he’s available for the squad.

“Aaron Henry picked up a knee injury for the U21s on Tuesday, which was scanned yesterday, just waiting for the results on that, which can’t impact us for tomorrow, but he would’ve played on Tuesday (in the Papa John’s Trophy), which is a shame but hopefully that’s not too serious.”

Rak-Sakyi has been arguably Charlton’s most dangerous attacking player so far this season and it will be a relief that he is available.

It will be interesting to assess Sessegnon’s fitness by his minutes on Saturday after the Fulham loanee made his return from a hamstring injury from the bench last weekend.

The Verdict

If you love Charlton Athletic, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Addicks moments

1 of 28 In what year did Charlton finish runners-up in England's top-flight? 1932 1937 1947 1952

Aneke will be a long-awaited absentee for the Addicks, but the former Milton Keynes Dons forward is very rarely fit enough start games, suggesting that Jayden Stockley’s shortcomings since Garner replaced Johnnie Jackson in the dugout may be set to continue.

Egbo has slotted into the team nicely over the last few weeks and will be aiming to nail down a place at right back or right wing back in the starting XI.

It remains to be seen who is doubtful due to illness, but Addicks supporters will be hoping that it is not a crucial player, with there set to be some needle from the stands when the Yellows arrive in SE7.