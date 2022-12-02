Ben Garner makes strong Charlton Athletic claim as poor run continues

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner insists that the problems are ‘cultural’ and that sacking him wouldn’t be the answer.

The 42-year-old was only appointed as the Addicks boss in the summer but there had been reports in the week that he was under pressure after a slow start.

So, a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Cheltenham on Friday night will not have helped matters, with the Londoners once again failing to create enough opportunities despite controlling large parts of the play.

However, speaking to the South London Press, Garner discussed the problems facing him right now as he explained that the issues have been there before his arrival.

“We’ve got injuries, we’ve got a player ill, a player suspended but that’s where we are. We have to do more to come through that. That comes back to mentality. That’s something that has to change at the football club. I’m not trying to take pressure off me, but I don’t think it’s a managerial issue.

“You can keep changing manager every three or four months if you want. It’s deeper than that. It’s a cultural issue. It’s a mentality issue. That’s harder to change but that’s what we’ve got to do. I want to do that. I’m very willing to do that. I know I’ll be successful if I’m given the opportunity to do that.”

The verdict

This is a tough one to judge as you can’t really argue with Garner here in that Charlton’s problems aren’t all down to him, because we’ve seen them struggle for some time now.

Nevertheless, it seems like an easy excuse for him and those who say he should be doing much more with this group are also right.

Ultimately, the situation is a mess right now and all connected to the club, from the players to the manager and the owner need to realise that things need to improve quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.