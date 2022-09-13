Ben Garner makes honest transfer claim ahead of Charlton Athletic’s clash with Forest Green

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has admitted that the club will not be looking to sign free-agents between now and the January transfer window.

The Addicks were aiming to secure the services of a new striker in the closing stages of the previous window.

However, a proposed move for Queens Park Rangers forward Macauley Bonne collapsed due to an issue with paperwork.

Having altered Charlton’s squad by securing the services of eight players, Garner will now be aiming to guide the club to new heights in League One over the course of the coming months.

After being forced to settle for a 13th place finish in the third-tier standings last season, the Addicks have made a steady start to the new term.

Garner’s side have managed to accumulate nine points from their opening seven league fixtures and will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Bolton Wanderers when they host Forest Green Rovers at The Valley this evening.

Ahead of this fixture, the Charlton boss has outlined the club’s current stance regarding free-agents.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by London News Online), Garner said: “There is no-one who springs to mind in the free agents.

“Our squad is what it is now until January.

“It is about maximising that and a lot of work on the training ground, making players better.

“Academy players need to be pushing to give us great competition in the squad.

“I don’t just want those players to feel like getting in the squad is an achievement.

“I want them to want the shirt.

“It’s not a secret that we’d have liked one more, a different type of forward, but we weren’t able to get the player we wanted to get in over the line.

“For me now it is what we do have in the squad and how we get the best out of them.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Garner is currently able to call upon the services of a number of players who have a good track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in League One, it is hardly a shock that he is taking this particular stance regarding free-agents.

Although there are still some talented players that are on the lookout for new clubs, it would take several weeks for these individuals to get up to speed due to a lack of match fitness.

Having missed out on a move for Bonne, Charlton will be hoping that the likes of Jayden Stockley and Miles Leaburn will be able to deliver the goods in front of goal in their upcoming fixtures.

Stockley has managed to find the back of the net on 23 occasions at this level during his career whilst Leaburn has scored three times for the Addicks in the current campaign.