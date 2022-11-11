Ben Garner makes honest admission about 24-year-old’s future at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has admitted that he is hoping that George Dobson will commit his long-term future to the club by signing fresh terms.

The midfielder’s current deal at The Valley is set to expire next summer but the Addicks do possess the option to extend his stay for another 12 months due to a clause included in his contract.

Dobson has been an ever-present in Charlton’s side this season as he has featured in all 17 of the club’s league games.

The 24-year-old scored his first goal of the season earlier this month as he rescued a point for the Addicks in their extraordinary clash with Ipswich Town.

Charlton netted twice in second-half stoppage-time after goals from Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy gave Ipswich a 4-2 lead in this fixture.

Having secured a place in the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday by defeating Stevenage on penalties, it will be interesting to see how the Addicks fare in their showdown with Burton Albion in the third-tier this weekend.

Ahead of this fixture, Garner has made an honest admission about Dobson’s current situation at the club.

Speaking to London News Online about the midfielder, Garner said: “He has done really well at this football club – he’s a top player who is getting better and better.

“I would be suggesting that is something we look at as a football club.

“He’s one of our key figures and he’s a great leader in the team as well.

“From a manager’s point of view, I’d love to have him tied down on a longer contract and that will be conversations I have with Thomas [Sandgaard], along with recruitment.

“Recruitment I see in two ways, really.

“You’ve got players you are trying to bring in externally but you’re also looking to secure the players you’ve got within the building.

“If we can get Dobbo to sign a longer deal – commit his future to the football club – then that’s a signing.

“That would be a real bonus and a real strength.”

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Garner is keen for Dobson to extend his stay at Charlton as the midfielder has produced a number of impressive performances this season.

During the 17 league games that he has participated in, the midfielder has made 3.2 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per fixture while he has also completed 53 passes per match.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.94 in the third-tier, Dobson will fancy his chances of making a positive impression this weekend when his side head to the Pirelli Stadium.

By securing all three points in this particular fixture, Charlton could use the confidence gained from this victory to push on in League One under the guidance of Garner.