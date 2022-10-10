Ben Garner makes Charlton Athletic transfer admission ahead of January window

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has admitted talks have already begun ahead of the January transfer window as he looks to strengthen his squad.

The former Swindon chief was named as Johnnie Jackson’s successor in the summer and has been tasked with transforming the style and building a side that is capable of winning promotion.

So far, it’s fair to say things have been tough, with the Addicks currently 18th in the table after winning just two of their opening 12 fixtures.

Therefore, there’s plenty of frustration among the support and Garner confirmed to the club’s media that he is already thinking about making changes to his squad in the New Year as he seeks improvement.

“We need to recruit and we need to add the group. We need to get not just the type of player but the type of character that’s going to take us forward in how we want to grow the football club and how we want to play. That’s key.

“If you’re trying to build something or create something, the more tools you have and the better tools you have the easier that becomes. That’s certainly a focus for January.”

The verdict

The fact Garner is talking like this in October shows that he is not happy with how things have gone and that’s understandable as Charlton should be higher in the table given the quality they have.

However, it’s important to recognise that Garner needs time to change the style of play and there have been some positive signs, with the team simply drawing too many games.

It will be interesting to see what happens in January but there’s a lot of football to be played until then and Charlton must improve over the coming weeks.

