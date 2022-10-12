Ben Garner makes bold claim as Chuks Aneke returns for Charlton Athletic

Chuks Aneke’s return to playing action for Charlton Athletic inspired them to a 4-2 win over Exeter City yesterday evening at The Valley.

Aneke has been out for the start of the season with a calf injury but made a return to the side as he came off of the bench and helped the Addicks to a much-needed victory.

Indeed, it’s been a bit of an up and down season so far for Charlton but Aneke is a player that could help inspire them onto a little run of form, and Ben Garner believes they’d be higher up the league table if Aneke had been fit all season.

He said via the South London Press:

“You can see what we’ve been missing.

“We were just saying as staff that we’d probably be six to eight points better off if he had been available.

“Coming on for 10 or 15 minutes and doing what he’s just done would make a huge difference.

“I’m really pleased to have him back. You’ve seen what quality he gives us. Also Corey Blackett-Taylor, Payney [Jack Payne], Albie Morgan and Sean Clare were brilliant today. They picked up the pace of the game so well and gave us energy and quality.”

The Verdict

Charlton will be hoping Aneke can stay fit for the coming months of the season as he is a player that has the ability to win games for the Addicks.

He does have his fitness issues but if Garner can manage that and get him playing at the right moments, he could help Charlton enjoy a stronger run of form.