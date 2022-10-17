Ben Garner makes Aaron Henry contract claim ahead of Charlton Athletic’s clash with Portsmouth

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has admitted that he is hoping that Aaron Henry will agree to sign a long-term contract in the not-too-distant future.

A product of the Addicks’ youth academy, Henry made his debut for the club in their FA Cup defeat to West Bromwich Albion in 2020.

Since achieving this personal milestone, the midfielder has been used on a sporadic basis at senior level by Charlton.

During the current campaign, Henry has made four appearances for the Addicks in all competitions.

Particularly impressive in Charlton’s meeting with Queens Park Rangers, the 19-year-old scored a sublime goal in this fixture as his side claimed victory in a penalty shoot-out at The Valley.

Having now returned to full fitness, Henry could potentially be included in the club’s match-day squad for their showdown with Portsmouth this evening.

Charlton will be looking to back up their recent victory over Exeter City by producing a positive performance against Pompey.

Ahead of this fixture, Garner has urged the club’s hierarchy to negotiate a deal with Henry.

Speaking to the South London Press about the midfielder, Garner said: “From my perspective, I want him to stay.

“My preference would be to give him a long-term contract and secure his future with this football club.

“I really like him as a player and as a character.

“He has got huge potential.

“My advice, my strong suggestion, would be for us to tie him down and hope that he wants to stay here and sees a pathway.

“I’d like for us to keep him at the football club for many years to come.

“Aaron trained with us today [Saturday], which was brilliant.

“He’s back fully fit, rehabbed and back with the U21s yesterday [Friday] and then trained with the first-team today.

“It was great to have him back out there with us.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Henry’s current deal is set to expire next summer, Charlton will run the risk of losing him if they do not offer him a fresh contract in the coming months.

Whereas the Addicks will be entitled to some compensation due to Henry’s age, his value will grow if he features for the club on a regular basis in the coming seasons.

In order to fend off any potential interest from elsewhere, Charlton will need to act quickly regarding negotiations with the midfielder.

Henry will be aiming to force his way into the club’s starting eleven for their upcoming fixtures after recently missing a chunk of action.