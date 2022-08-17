Ben Garner issues update on Chuks Aneke’s current situation at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has revealed that Chuks Aneke has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

The forward has not featured for the Addicks this season after picking up an issue with his calf during a behind-closed-doors friendly with Welling United last month.

Aneke was looking to step up his recovery this week ahead of Charlton’s showdown with Cambridge United.

However, the forward will now be forced to watch on from the sidelines on Saturday after sustaining a fresh injury in training.

In the absence of Aneke last night, Charlton managed to produce a fantastic performance in their meeting with Plymouth Argyle.

Goals from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jayden Stockley, Sean Clare, Charlie Kirk and Miles Leaburn secured a 5-1 victory for the Addicks at The Valley.

As a result of this triumph, Charlton climbed up to sixth in the League One standings.

Following his side’s win over Plymouth, Garner shared an update on Aneke’s current situation.

Speaking to London News Online about the former Birmingham City man, the Charlton boss said: “Unfortunately with Chuks he trained yesterday and just felt his calf in the warm up.

“We’ve had that scanned today.

“I haven’t been notified of the results yet.

“Unfortunately he’s had a bit of a setback there.

“I’ll know more in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Steven Sessegnon Bristol City Plymouth Argyle Fulham Walsall

The Verdict

Charlton will be hoping that the forward’s latest issue doesn’t turn out to be too serious as he has already missed five games in all competitions this season.

Aneke has an impressive track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in League One and thus could prove to be a valuable asset when he is fit enough to feature.

During his career to date, 29-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on 53 occasions in the third-tier whilst he has also provided 25 assists.

With the Addicks expected to be without Aneke for this weekend’s meeting with Cambridge, Garner will be hoping to see Stockley, Rak-Sakyi and Kirk provide an attacking threat for his side in this particular fixture.