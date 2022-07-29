Ben Garner issues update on Charlton Athletic trio ahead of Accrington Stanley clash

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has revealed that whilst Chuks Aneke is set to miss tomorrow’s clash with Accrington Stanley, Connor McGrandles and Jack Payne will be included in the club’s squad for their trip to the Wham Stadium.

Aneke sustained an issue with his calf during a behind-closed-doors friendly with Welling United.

The forward will only be out for a short period of time and is currently working hard on his recovery.

McGrandles’ involvement in pre-season has been limited due to a knee injury.

However, after participating in Charlton’s recent meeting with Swansea City, the midfielder is now in contention to make his competitive debut for the club this weekend.

Payne, who signed a two-year deal with the Addicks earlier this month, also featured against the Jacks.

Having finished 13th in the League One standings last season, Charlton will be hoping to reach new heights at this level under the guidance of Garner.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Accrington, Garner has shared an update on Aneke, McGrandles and Payne.

Speaking to London News Online about this trio, Garner said: “Conor and Jack, both will be in the squad.

“Chuks has a little strain in his calf, which isn’t anything major.

“I can’t imagine it being any more than two weeks, but he’ll obviously miss tomorrow’s game.

“He’s recovering well and working hard on his recovery.”

The Verdict

Whereas Garner would have been hoping to call upon the services of Aneke for tomorrow’s game, the news that he is only likely to be out for two weeks is relatively encouraging.

When he is fit enough to feature, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the forward goes on to make a positive impact for the Addicks in League One as he has scored 53 goals at this level during his career.

As for McGrandles and Payne, they will both be determined to impress Charlton’s travelling supporters on Saturday.

McGrandles illustrated in the previous term that he is capable of competing in League One as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.89 in the 39 games that he featured in for his former side Lincoln City.

Payne meanwhile has provided 58 direct goal contributions in the third-tier and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for the Addicks.