Ben Garner issues injury update on Charlton Athletic man after club’s triumph over Exeter

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has revealed that Miles Leaburn sustained an issue with his ankle during last night’s clash with Exeter City and is now being assessed.

Leaburn opened the scoring for the Addicks before being substituted in the second-half after picking up this problem.

Following the forward’s strike, Charlton doubled their advantage in the 24th minute as Alex Hartridge diverted Scott Fraser’s cross into his own goal.

Exeter cut the deficit thanks to an impressive strike from Jay Stansfield.

After the break, Chuks Aneke marked his return to action by scoring Charlton’s third goal of the evening.

Jack Payne then extended the Addicks’ lead before Sam Nombe netted a consolation for Exeter from the penalty spot in stoppage-time.

As a result of their 4-2 victory over the Grecians, Charlton moved up to 11th in the League One standings and are now only four points adrift of the play-offs places.

The Addicks will be aiming to close this particular gap when they take on Portsmouth on Monday.

In the aftermath of yesterday’s fixture, Garner issued an injury update on Leaburn.

Speaking to London News Online about the forward, the Charlton boss said: “He just rolled his ankle.

“It’s being assessed as we speak.

“Hopefully nothing serious because he was excellent tonight, brilliant.

“He’s coming on leaps and bounds.

“We’re very much fingers crossed for good news with that.

“He’s still a young man.

“We can’t get too carried away but he’s developing really nicely.”

The Verdict

Charlton will be hoping that Leaburn’s injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious as the forward has shown some real signs of promise this season.

In the 13 league games that he has participated in, the 18-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions.

Particularly impressive during last night’s fixture, Leaburn completed two successful dribbles and won three aerial duels as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.90.

If Leaburn is not available for selection for Charlton’s upcoming clash with Pompey, Aneke could potentially feature up front alongside Jayden Stockley at The Valley.