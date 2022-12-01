Ben Garner issues bullish response when quizzed on Charlton Athletic future

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner insists he doesn’t feel under pressure despite a slow start to life at the club.

The former Swindon chief was named as Johnnie Jackson’s successor in the summer and he was expected to build a side that was capable of challenging for promotion.

And, whilst it’s too soon to rule the Londoners out, they sit 14th in the table, six points away from the play-offs and they’ve played a game more than many sides above them.

As well as that, fans have become increasingly frustrated with results, although all their anger isn’t aimed at Garner, with the hierarchy facing scrutiny as well.

Nevertheless, there has been talk that the boss is battling to save his job but he told the South London Press that he is just concentrating on the team.

“We want to get more results and we should be. But I certainly don’t feel under pressure. Not just me, but the staff here, we do a really good job. Given what we have faced this season, we want to do better and we always want more – to over-achieve – to hits as many heights as we can. That will continue to be the focus.

“I never read anything outside of the football club or listen to anything outside of the football club because it is just a waste of energy. I’m not being rude to your profession but, for me, that is a waste of my energy and time.”

Have Charlton Athletic won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa Won Lost

The verdict

You have to say it would be incredibly harsh to dismiss Garner at this stage of the season because he had been tasked with trying to change the style of play and it was going to take time.

Of course, that doesn’t excuse the results completely but this is a tough league and if you aren’t at it then you will slip up.

Garner will know he needs to improve but equally so, he should have January to bring in more players to try and help implement his style on the group.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.