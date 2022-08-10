Ben Garner hints at potential Charlton player exit this summer

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has hinted that goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray could leave the League One club in the summer window.

The 29-year-old arrived at The Valley just over a year ago and was number one last season but has fallen down the pecking order due to the arrival of Jojo Wollacott, who followed Garner across from Swindon Town.

MacGillivray is a proven League One keeper, with 174 appearances in the division under his belt, but it appears opportunities could be hard to come by at Charlton this season.

Garner decided against using last night’s Carabao Cup first round tie to bring the Scot back into the side and instead opted for Wollacott despite making seven changes from the starting XI that beat Derby County on Saturday.

After R’s debutant Tyler Roberts and 18-year-old Aaron Henry exchanged late wonder goals, the Addicks’ new number one made a vital save in the penalty shoot-out to ensure they qualified for the second round.

Speaking after the game, Garner was pressed on whether MacGillivray’s omission suggested he could be on the move over the next few weeks and hinted that it was possible.

He said: “There’s always a chance for every player while the window’s open. Craig is at an age where he wants to play football. He’s an established League One goalkeeper and it’s a hard decision not to play him because he’s a very good goalkeeper.

“But Jojo’s come in, he’s been given the number one shirt and I just felt that he’s hit good form at the start of the season and wanted to keep that going and get him building those relationships with his defenders etc. He did really well again.

“But Craig’s a fantastic goalkeeper as well. At the moment, we’re very fortunate to have two really good goalkeepers plus young Nathan Harness backing that up as well.”

The Verdict

You can completely see where Garner is coming from in his omission of MacGillivray as Tuesday night’s game gave Wollacott another opportunity to bed in at his new club but he certainly didn’t close the door on his potential departure.

The 29-year-old has proven third tier quality and at his age, it would be no surprise to see him push for a move away from The Valley before the window closes to get regular football.

It doesn’t seem as though the south London club would stand in the Scottish shot-stopper’s way and they do have 22-year-old Harness as another backup option.

MacGillivray’s situation may be something to watch in the coming weeks.