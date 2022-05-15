Ben Garner reveals the key to getting the best out of Swindon Town star this season

Swindon Town head coach Ben Garner has revealed how the key to getting the best out of Harry McKirdy this campaign following another two goals for the attacker.

McKirdy scored a brace this afternoon as Swindon Town beat Port Vale 2-1 at the County Ground in the first leg of the League Two play-off semi final’s.

Asked by a Sky Sports reporter how he had gotten the best out of the 25-year-old this season, Garner offered a simple explanation.

“I think one big thing when he come in – I just had an individual chat with him, just as a person, forget about football or anything else.” Garner told Sky Sports.

“We’ve just allowed him to be himself this season – built his confidence, let him play, get him in his best position, get him in positions where he can do what he does best and he’s done that this season.”

“Hopefully he will continue to do it on Thursday, and hopefully beyond.”

The two goals this afternoon took McKirdy’s tally for the campaign to an impressive 23 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

The Verdict

Harry McKirdy has been absolutely brilliant at Swindon Town this campaign and a key factor in their bid for the play-offs and promotion.

His goal tally speaks for itself and adding two today only goes to demonstrate that he can also score goals when the pressure is really on.

Those goals today will have been even sweeter, too, considering they were against Port Vale.

McKirdy spent last season with the Valiants but found himself unable to get much game time with the club, making just 8 League Two appearances in 2020/21.

After the season he has had this campaign, you’d have to think Port Vale are regretting not giving him more of an opportunity.