Ben Garner comments on Charlton Athletic links with Crystal Palace transfer swoop

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has refused to give anything away about his side’s supposed interest in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Having come through Palace’s academy ranks, Rak-Sakyi broke into the first-team for the first time last season, with two Premier League appearances for the Eagles.

Now it seems as though the 19-year-old will be allowed out on loan this summer, in a bid to ensure he gets more regular senior game time this season.

Speaking recently, Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard had revealed that the club are in talks with Palace over a loan move for the teenager.

However, it appears that Garner himself is more reluctant to speak about the situation, until any potential deal is completed.

When asked about the Addicks’ supposed interest in Rak-Sakyi, Garner was quoted by West London Sport as saying: “Once we sign any player, I’m happy to talk about them until the cows come home. Before anything is done, I won’t say anything on that.”

Charlton have already completed six signings this summer, with Mandela Egbo, Eoghan O’Connell, Joe Wollacott, Jack Payne, Connor McGrandles and Steven Sessegnon all joining the club.

The Verdict

You can understand why Garner is not wanting to get ahead of himself with his comments on Rak-Sakyi.

There are other clubs who have also been linked with moves for the winger, so he is not going to want to say anything that might come back and haunt him, if the club are to be beaten to a move.

However, the wide areas are not a position Charlton have already added to this summer, while Rak-Sakyi certainly looks to be a very promising young player.

As a result, you couldn’t blame Garner if he was to secretly be hoping that this move can indeed be completed sooner rather than later.