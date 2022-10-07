Ben Garner addresses Jake Forster-Caskey’s current situation at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has denied that Jake Forster-Caskey’s lack of involvement this season in League One is due to it incurring extra appearance payments.

The midfielder was on the verge of leaving the Addicks on loan during the summer transfer window.

However, a proposed move to AFC Wimbledon collapsed on deadline day as paperwork was not processed in time.

Whereas Forster-Caskey has featured for Charlton in the League Cup and the EFL Trophy, he has yet to make a league appearance during the current campaign.

After being named as a substitute in the Addicks’ draw with Forest Green Rovers last month, Forster-Caskey was left out of his side’s match-day squads for their clashes with Fleetwood Town, Barnsley and Oxford United.

With Charlton set to take on Lincoln City this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether the 28-year-old makes the trip to Sincil Bank with the rest of his team-mates.

Making reference to Forster-Caskey’s lack of game-time, Garner has insisted that the midfielder has not been given the chance to feature for footballing reasons.

Asked by the South London Press if Forster-Caskey’s absences are due to contract-related incentives, Garner said: “No, the only decision I make on the team is a football decision – what I think is right for the group or what I think is right for the club.

“I’m not that abreast on the contract situations, if I’m honest.

“I spoke to our secretary a few weeks ago and he said: ‘Do you want me to let you know if a player is three appearances away from a rise?’.

“I told him I didn’t want to know because I don’t want that to come into my thinking when I’m picking the team and selection.

“I want to just be picking it on merit – work on the training ground and performances on the pitch.”

The Verdict

Garner’s stance regarding contracts and incentives is understandable as his sole focus will be to transform Charlton’s fortunes in the coming months.

The Addicks have experienced an underwhelming start to the season and are already eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Forster-Caskey will need to convince Garner to give him the opportunity to feature in League One by working hard in training.

Having provided a respectable total of 31 direct goal contributions in 98 appearances at this level during his career, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods if he is given the nod to feature in the club’s upcoming fixtures.