Highlights Ben Foster has announced his retirement from football after a 22-year career, citing his under-par performances this season as a key factor in his decision.

Foster's decision to retire now allows Wrexham the opportunity to assess their goalkeeping options before the transfer window closes.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson thanked Foster for his contributions to the club, acknowledging his professionalism and the lasting impact he had on the team, especially with his crucial penalty save last season.

Ben Foster has announced his retirement from football despite featuring for Wrexham in all four of their league games so far this season - calling time on a glittering 22-year career.

Foster, who signed for Wrexham in March 2023 shortly before his 40th birthday, was an instrumental part of their promotion from the National League, which included a last-gasp penalty save against fellow title rivals Notts County to all but hand the Welsh club the fifth-tier title.

This season, however, has not quite gone to plan. The newly promoted outfit were classed as one of the favourites to go up once again due to their increased budget, but a 5-3 loss to Milton Keynes Dons on the opening day of the season set the tone for a number of games in which Foster failed to keep a clean sheet.

A 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon and a 4-2 win over Walsall were preceded by a 5-5 draw against Swindon Town over the weekend - meaning Wrexham have conceded 13 goals in just 4 games with Foster in goal, a leaky tally which will need to be resolved if they want to achieve a second successive promotion. And Foster has taken it upon himself to retire after a career that has seen 90 EFL outings, 390 Premier League appearances, and a number of trophies, including three League Cups and two top flight titles.

What has Ben Foster had to say about retirement?

Posting on the club's official website, Foster admitted that his under-par performances this season had been a key factor in his decision to retire, stating: “The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire.

“At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the Club, and making the decision now gives the Club every opportunity to assess their options before the window closes. Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

And, on his Instagram, Foster gave a more personal message to the club's fans about calling it time on his playing career. He said: "Hello Wrexham fans, Ben Foster here. I just wanted to let you all know that I've decided to retire from professional football - yeah, I know again!

"I think the timing is right. I feel sometimes you have to be brutally honest with yourself and admit you can't really do what you used to do. It's a shame, but I think, being 40, it is kind of expected as well.

"I feel like there have probably been 4 or 5 goals already this season that I should be saving. It's weird, because goals are going in and I'm thinking 'how haven't you saved that?!', and I think that's the reason I'm retiring. I just know I can't do what I used to do. That's the way it goes - it comes to us all, there's no shame in admitting that. But I do want to say a massive thank you to every one of you fans, every one of my team-mates, the owners, the coaching staff and the manager.

"It's been an absolute pleasure, an absolute honour. We'll always have that 96th minute penalty save against Notts County, that will live long in the memory."

What did Wrexham have to say about Ben Foster's retirement?

Manager, Phil Parkinson, gave Foster his best wishes with some heartfelt words. The Dragons gaffer said in a club statement: “Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him.

“It takes a big person to make the decision he has and one who really understands this Football Club, with the timing of his decision.

“I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season. Wrexham AFC was a better place for having Ben Foster around the Club.”