Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster is targeting the League Two title next season after signing a new contract with the club.

Foster came out of retirement to join the Red Dragons on a short-term deal in March, but he has now put pen-to-paper on a new one-year contract at the Racecourse Ground.

The 40-year-old kept three clean sheets in eight appearances for Phil Parkinson's side to help them to promotion from the National League as they won the fifth tier title with an incredible 111 points.

Phil Parkinson reacts to Wrexham's Foster deal

It is Foster's second spell with Wrexham having initially played 21 games for the club on loan from Stoke City in the 2004-05 season and Parkinson is delighted to tie him down to an extension, highlighting his importance on and off the pitch.

"We’re delighted that Ben has signed for the coming season," Parkinson told the club's official website.

"It’s a key signing for us because we all saw the impact, he had not just on the pitch but also around the training ground, and we are all looking forward to working with him again next season."

What did Ben Foster say?

Despite being a newly-promoted side, the Red Dragons are widely expected to challenge towards the top of League Two next season, with the potential for some high-profile signings this summer under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

After committing his future to the club, Foster outlined his bold ambition for the campaign ahead, revealing that he is targeting the League Two title.

"I want to win another trophy," Foster told the club's official Twitter account.

"I think I've played something like 25 games for Wrexham AFC, I've won the LDV Vans Trophy, I've won the Vanarama National League and now I want to win League Two, it's as simple as that.

"To be a small part in what is going to turn out to be a big machine in years to come, that's special.

"I can't wait to be a part of it again and see all the fans again next year and bring the good times back to Wrexham because that's where they belong."

Can Wrexham win the League Two title next season?

It would be no surprise to see the Red Dragons compete for back-to-back promotions next term.

The existing squad would likely perform well in League Two, but it seems certain that there will be some significant additions in the months ahead which could make Parkinson's men serious promotion contenders.

There may be some concerns about Foster's age, but there is no doubt of his quality and his experience will be invaluable in the dressing room, while his social media presence will bring increased attention and publicity to the club.

It is a huge statement from the club to retain Foster and it is likely only the start of what is set to be a big summer at the Racecourse Ground.