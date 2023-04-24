Heading into yesterday's National League match-up with Boreham Wood, Wrexham AFC knew that a victory would seal a historic return to the English Football League.

Having been relegated from League Two back in 2007/08, the club have had a tough time in recent history, with 2022/23 their 15th consecutive campaign in the fifth tier.

There will be no 16th consecutive fifth tier campaign, though, after they ran out 3-1 winners in what was a tense, but in the end, an incredibly exciting occasion.

Of course, with the club having signed goalkeeper Ben Foster in recent weeks, aka the Cycling GK, the experienced shot-stopper captured it all on his GoPro, releasing the incredible footage late on Sunday evening on his YouTube channel.

With video clips from the crowd, the highlights package from BT Sport, as well as Foster's famous GoPro in the goal, the vlog captured it all during the match.

Interestingly, it also included what appeared to be 'chest cam' footage from Foster, which offered an even more unique insight into what a goalkeeper sees during a match.

Of course, though, as you might expect, things went crazy when the full-time whistle went, with the excited and passionate crowd at the Racecourse Ground invading the pitch to celebrate.

Caught up in the celebrations with his GoPro, Foster appeared to be loving every minute of it.

As Foster shouted to the camera "you don't get many of these", you could see the emotion in his face.

As you might expect, things got even crazier in the dressing room, with the Wrexham squad chanting and jumping around as they waited for the pitch to be cleared for their trophy presentation.

Of course, the trophy lift was captured on the GoPro, too, offering yet further insight into the celebrations.

Did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny appear in Ben Foster's vlog?

Of course, a big part of the club's success has been the takeover of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, who have steered the Wrexham ship back in the right direction.

With clips of them in the stands included in the vlog, it was clear to see just what it meant to them.

The pair also appeared on Ben Foster's GoPro, too.

Ryan Reynolds can be seen embracing Foster and asking him for his shirt, whilst Rob McElhenny, separately, jumped into the goalkeeper's arms in celebration.

Will Ben Foster sign for Wrexham again next season?

A potential little teaser as to what could be next for Foster was dropped in towards the end of the vlog, too.

Foster can be seen saying to Ryan Reynolds: "We'll do it again next year", to which Reynolds replies that he has now verbally signed and committed to the club.

Although retired before re-joining his former club when an injury hit their number one goalkeeper, Foster has seriously looked as though he has enjoyed being back on the pitch, and at Wrexham in particular.

It remains to be seen whether he will sign again for next season, but having watched the above footage, I certainly wouldn't rule it out.