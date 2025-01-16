Middlesbrough are facing an anxious second half of the January transfer window, as their Liverpool loan star Ben Doak is the subject of major Premier League interest.

The 19-year-old has been ripping up the Championship so far this season whilst on loan with the Teessiders, and is rapidly growing his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in English football.

Ben Doak's 24/25 Championship stats (after 26 matches) - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Pass accuracy Chances created Successful dribbles Touches in opp. box 21 2 6 83.3% 41 34 125

Whether it's his lightning quick speed, direct and powerful running, superb dribbling or his playmaking ability, the Scottish international has been giving nightmares to opposition defenders this season.

He's a player that looks to have a very bright future ahead of him, but the question on everyone's lips at the moment is, where will that be?

Football League World rounds up all the latest information regarding Doak's future, as one way or another, Liverpool will have to make a big decision by the end of the winter window.

Conflicting reports over AFC Bournemouth's interest in Ben Doak

Reporting via his Patreon account on 12 January, journalist Alan Nixon revealed that Bournemouth were intent on winning the race for Doak this month, with one eye on the potential for them to lose star winger Antoine Semenyo.

Nixon stated that the Cherries had moved ahead of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in the queue, but that the club may be willing to wait until the summer window to launch another bid if they can't land him this month.

However, The Northern Echo revealed on 13 January that Liverpool have a long-held interest in Semenyo, with Bournemouth valuing the Ghana international at £50m.

Their report states that the Reds would be unwilling to pay that sort of fee this month, but that sources close to the club have suggested that Liverpool officials would be willing to consider presenting Bournemouth with a package deal that would include Doak going the other way.

However, a new report from The i Paper on 15 January has revealed that it's their understanding that Bournemouth do not hold an interest in Doak at this stage, whilst also revealing that they would have no interest in entertaining offers that include a Doak-Semenyo swap deal.

Liverpool's stance on Ben Doak price-tag and Middlesbrough loan situation

It's understood that Liverpool have placed a £30m price-tag on Doak this month. They've done so having used previous Championship transfers such as Crysencio Summerville's £25m move from Leeds United to West Ham, and Wilson Odobert's £30m move from Burnley to Tottenham as a solid guide price.

Liverpool are said to be very happy with Doak's progress at Middlesbrough so far this season, and as such, if no acceptable bids arrive for their Scottish starlet, then they would have no problem honouring the original terms of the season-long loan agreement made in the summer.

From a Middlesbrough perspective, the club are understood to have remained hopeful that Liverpool will keep the young winger on Teesside for the remainder of the season. However, if he is to be recalled, then Boro are reported to have contingency plans in place to head back into the market to find a replacement.

"We understand the situation. From our point of view there's zero distractions. Ben (Doak) has been the same, he's trained fantastically well. I'm happy and delighted with the way it's going." Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick said on Doak in an interview on 16 January.

Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Brentford, Fulham and Celtic all linked with move for Ben Doak

Crystal Palace are reported to have had a £15m bid rejected for Doak right at the very start of the window, whilst Ipswich Town are also reported to have had a £16m approach rebuffed by the Reds.

Both Brentford and Fulham are also said to be monitoring Doak's situation, but no reports of any official bids from either of these two clubs has surfaced as of yet.

Doak's former club Celtic are said to be admirers of their ex-winger this month, after he left the Glaswegian giants in March 2022 as a 16-year-old for a move to Anfield, worth a reported compensatory fee of £600,000.

However, a Football Insider report on 8 January revealed that Doak is set to turn down a return to Parkhead in favour of a Premier League transfer if he is to be on the move this month.