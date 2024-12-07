Middlesbrough loan star Ben Doak has sent a message to the travelling Teesside fans after last night's 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.

It could actually have been much more for Boro, who led for a chunk of the first half before they were pegged back by Connor Roberts' wind-assisted strike.

That's not to mention that Dan Barlaser and Delano Burgzorg both missed gilt-edged opportunities to snatch all three points in the second half, so Doak's claim that it "wasn't the three points we wanted" perhaps has some weight to it.

Burnley v Middlesbrough stats (Fotmob) Stat Burnley Middlesbrough Possession 55% 45% xG 0.64 0.88 Shots on target 4 5 Big chances 0 2

Still, it was another step in the right direction for Boro, who once again proved they can compete against the league's big-hitters, which is just as well because they face fellow promotion chasers Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Ben Doak's message to the Middlesbrough fans

After Friday night's hard-earned point, Doak took to Instagram to address the Boro fans, who had travelled in their numbers amid the hectic conditions brought by Storm Darragh.

He said: "Not a bad result, but not the 3 points we wanted. Away support brilliant as always. Next one!"

It's a strong claim from Doak that it wasn't the three points they went to Turf Moor for as the claret half of East Lancashire has notoriously been a difficult place to visit this season, with Boro's goal on Friday marking them out as the first away side to score there since mid-September.

But what it does show, is how highly this Middlesbrough team rate themselves, and the mindset brought to the table by Michael Carrick, whose winning mentality could be key in this promotion race.

If they take that same mentality to Elland Road on Tuesday, then that could well be a Championship game for the ages, as Leeds United themselves are unlikely to relent.

Middlesbrough are rapidly proving they're a genuine promotion contender

Four wins from their last six league games has sounded Boro out as a genuine promotion contender after a slow start to the season.

Many had expected they would be anyway, but Boro do tend to pick up most of their momentum as the season goes on, so it's little surprise to see them finding their feet around this stage of the campaign.

Friday night's game was a step in the right direction in terms of competing against the league's best sides, but there's no doubting that they soon need to show that they can beat one of the Championship's big-hitters.

They've got a perfect chance to do just that on Tuesday night, and with the mentality Doak speaks of that they're always going looking for three points, they're certainly in with a shout.