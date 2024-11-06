Middlesbrough winger Ben Doak starred in Boro's 4-1 win over Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night and the Liverpool loanee has taken to his Instagram to praise the travelling Teesside contingent at Loftus Road.

The 18-year-old provided the assist for Middlesbrough's first goal of the evening after collecting the ball midway inside the QPR half. A combination of speed and skill saw him leave left-back Hevertton Santos in the dust and move into the box, before picking out Riley McGree who turned the ball home on the near post.

Doak would continue to be a thorn in the R's side throughout the game, especially in the first half, and on another night he could've collected a number of assists.

Boro boss Michael Carrick finally took mercy on QPR's defenders, as he replaced the Scottish international for summer signing Micah Hamilton on 89 minutes.

After yet another performance in which he dazzled and delighted Middlesbrough supporters, Boro's teenage sensation was quick to show his affection for the away section at Loftus Road.

Doak lauds travelling Teessiders

Doak may have had to wait a couple of weeks after his Deadline Day move from Anfield to the Riverside for his first start in Middlesbrough colours, but for Boro supporters, it was love at first sight when that time came.

Ever since he marked his full debut with a goal in a 2-0 win over Stoke City back in late September, the winger has been the toast of Teesside, with new members signing up to his rapidly expanding fan club after every performance.

The fans love Doak, and that feeling appears to be mutual, as he made evident via a post-match social media post after Carrick's side picked up a much-needed three points.

Accompanied by a series of snapshots from the victory via his Instagram account, Doak said: "3 points under the lights😁🌟 Away support always unbelievable ❤️."

Middlesbrough's chances of promotion may rest largely on Doak's shoulders

Whilst it's often unfair to place too much pressure on a young player to carry the weight of promotion expectation on their shoulders, Doak doesn't appear to be your typical teenager.

Coming through the ranks of a club such as Liverpool, he will no doubt have been taught that if you want to play on the biggest stages and enjoy a career at the top of the game, then you must learn to embrace pressure.

So in that sense, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Boro's loanee thriving in his role as Middlesbrough's primary attacking outlet, as he's seen demanding the ball from his teammates on every occasion that an attack is launched.

QPR and Marti Cifuentes evidently identified Doak as being the main danger, as he was seen being doubled up on by R's defenders whenever they could.

This is something he's probably going to have to get used to, but as he proved at Loftus Road, that's not something that phases him or necessarily stops him from imposing his will on a game.

Doak's stats vs QPR (05/11/24) - per FotMob Accurate passes Chances created Successful dribbles Ground duels won 35/41 4 6/7 6/10

So, with Isaiah Jones yet to score or provide an assist in 15 total appearances for Boro so far this season, a fairly injury-prone Marcus Forss, and a player in Hamilton who Carrick will take his time with, Doak looks set to be the main man on the right flank this season.

Middlesbrough will carefully manage his workload over the course of the campaign, as they'll want him as sharp and electric as possible throughout the season, with it being obvious how much he's missed when he's not involved on matchday.

Boro have lost just two of the seven Championship fixtures in which Doak has started so far this season, and therein lies the evidence as to just how vital he is to the club's promotion chances.