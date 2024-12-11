Ben Doak has issued a very honest message on Instagram following Middlesbrough's 3-1 defeat to Leeds United on Tuesday evening.

Wilfried Gnonto opened the scoring inside the first 15 minutes for the home side at Elland Road, with Boro equalising at the start of the second-half thanks to a Max Wober own goal. However, it was the Whites who took the initiative and scored twice more late on to take all three points, with Dan James and Brenden Aaronson finding the back of the net.

It was a loss that left Middlesbrough 6th in the Championship table, but they are just a point above Watford, who have two games in hand, while West Bromwich Albion have one game in hand and are two points behind.

Ben Doak makes honest Middlesbrough admission

Tuesday was a night to forget for Michael Carrick's side, and they were well beaten by a team that look destined to finish in the top two at the end of the season.

It was Boro's second defeat in four games, and there will be worries that their early season inconsistency is slowly creeping back, and they will need to react against Millwall on Saturday to ensure that they remain in the battle for the top six ahead of the festive period.

Middlesbrough had won three games in a row for the first time in 2024/25 before their defeat to Blackburn Rovers two weeks ago, and they know that they will have to learn from this run that they are on if they are to get back to those levels once again.

Their Liverpool loanee, Doak, posted a message on his Instagram account following their loss to Leeds, acknowledging that the team were not at their best at Elland Road.

He wrote: "Not good enough tonight. We will react Saturday."

Middlesbrough must improve against Millwall

While defeat to Leeds is nothing to be ashamed of, Middlesbrough must now react and take all three points at the Riverside on Saturday against Millwall.

Leeds United v Middlesbrough Stats (FotMob) Stat Leeds United Middlesbrough Possession 50% 50% Shots (On Target) 17 (5) 6 (2) xG 1.93 0.48 Pass Accuracy 85% 82% Fouls Committed 11 17 Corners 7 4 Big Chances (Missed) 3 (0) 1 (1) Touches in Opposition Box 26 11

Neil Harris announced that he will part ways with the Lions after this weekend, and with this knowledge, Boro must make sure that they do not give the 47-year-old the parting gift of three points.

They will need the likes of Doak to take control of the game, and cause issues for a team that have been defensively solid this season, although the London club have struggled for form in the last few weeks after a very good October and November.

Carrick will know that this game is winnable, but his forwards must punish any Millwall mistakes, and scoring early could ease any early fears. Middlesbrough have the qualities to compete at the very top of the division, and ensuring victory against a team that are out of form is a must if they are to prove themselves as a top six contender.