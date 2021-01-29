Ben Davies update emerges amid growing transfer links to Celtic

Celtic’s pursuit of trying to sign Preston North End defender Ben Davies this month looks to be going into the final day of the transfer window as it has been revealed that he is training with the Lilywhites today, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

In a saga that has seemingly been going on for weeks, Sky Sports’s Anthony Joseph reported that the centre-back had indeed signed a pre-contract agreement that would see him move to the Hoops in the summer on a bosman transfer.

That was followed up with an update that a deal could be done to take Davies north of the border immediately, but a fee would need to be agreed between the two clubs.

If a move was extremely close, you’d imagine that the 25-year-old wouldn’t be training with PNE and would be sitting out to wait on a fee being agreed to take him to Parkhead in this transfer window.

But according to Nixon, Davies is training with Alex Neil’s side as per usual and he looks to be in contention to be in the squad to face Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

To further complicate matters, local Glasgow reports, including from Radio Clyde sports editor Alison Conroy, suggested that the pre-contract deal hadn’t even been signed yet at all.

And the Daily Record also reported last night that a deal isn’t yet finalised, with EFL side Bournemouth still trying to hijack the deal, with the Cherries already taking Ben Pearson from North End.

The Verdict

This is probably the most interesting saga of the whole transfer window – and it may end up going to the final day.

Alex Neil has been reluctant to take Davies out of his team despite the fact he clearly sees his future away from Deepdale, because unlike the Pearson scenario he doesn’t yet have a replacement.

And the fact he is training with the Lilywhites today means that no immediate deal has been agreed with the Scottish giants for his services – and with Neil Lennon stating that he wants a centre-back in this window, it would be a bit of a failure for the club if they weren’t able to get it over the line.