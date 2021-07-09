Ben Davies transfer stance emerges amid fresh Bournemouth and Celtic interest

Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies has no interest in departing Liverpool this summer amid fresh transfer speculation linking him to both Scottish giants Celtic and Championship side Bournemouth, per The Mirror’s David Anderson.

The 25-year-old centre-back signed for the former Premier League champions on deadline day back in February in the midst of a defensive crisis at Anfield when it looked as though he was heading north of the border to Celtic Park.

But Davies failed to get any game-time for Liverpool when he arrived and was on the bench just for just four Premier League games.

According to a report from The Athletic, Klopp was not looking to get rid of Davies this summer as he just felt he needed time to adapt, much like Andy Robertson did when he joined in 2017 from Hull City.

But fresh interest from both Celtic and the Cherries has come according to the Daily Mail, with a loan move probably only financially viable for the latter although that is what the Hoops would have preferred as well.

The higher or lower Bournemouth transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Was Jefferson Lerma's fee higher or lower than Nathan Ake? Higher Lower

Per Anderson though, Davies is encouraged by Klopp wanting him to stay at the club and it could mean he will be given a chance to impress in pre-season and potentially in cup competitions in the opening few months of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Verdict

Even though The Athletic’s report from months ago stated that Klopp wanted to keep Davies around, it didn’t really make much sense when Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will all be fit soon, plus you have to factor in Ibrahima Konate’s arrival as well.

Add Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams to the equation as well and that’s seven centre-backs on the books at Liverpool, and they’re not all going to fit in.

Personally I cannot see Davies lasting much longer at the Reds. He’s a talented player but realistically he’s not going to get game-time there and by the time January 2022 comes around I can see him being up for transfer or loan.

Will Celtic and Bournemouth still be in the market for a centre-back then? Who knows, but they will have to look for alternatives this time around seemingly.