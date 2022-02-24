Ben Davies shares his reaction to Sheffield United’s dramatic 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers

Ben Davies snatched all three points for Sheffield United as they battled on with ten men against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening.

Wes Foderingham denied Reda Khadra from 12 yards on 72 minutes in a key moment in the match, just six minutes after Charlie Goode was shown a straight red card.

The late goal may have been all the sweeter for Ben Davies, having lost his place to Jack Robinson in recent weeks and ensuring the Blades carried on their incredible run to remain inside the play-off places.

Davies took to Instagram to express his emotions after the scenes of the jubilation at Bramall Lane.

He wrote: “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.

“Let’s go Blades.”

View this post on Instagram

Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom may well look back on this moment in a few months, as an enormous three points in their promotion push after a very competitive game against Tony Mowbray’s Rovers.

Heckingbottom is doing an incredible job with the Blades and will have the supporters and players believing that they can return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Davies’ minutes have been scarce in the last few weeks, but the goal will have done his reputation no harm in the dressing room ahead of the final 14 league outings.

The Verdict

For a game that was goalless for such a long time, this one was not without its thrills and spills and it will go down as a case of what might have been for Rovers, if Khadra had picked out one of the corners on 72 minutes.

Blackburn are now five games without a win, failing to score in that period also ahead of a crunch encounter with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday lunchtime.

Ben Brereton Diaz is a huge loss for Blackburn, however against the Blades they proved that they can match one of the best teams in the league, which they have been since Heckingbottom came in, and that should at least help build some confidence amongst the group ahead of such an enormous game at Ewood Park.