Ben Davies has claimed that he isn’t thinking about his Birmingham City future after signing on loan from Rangers in the summer.

The 29-year-old has been a key figure for the Blues this season as they look to complete promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The defender has made 21 appearances for the Midlands outfit in the league, including 18 starts, with the team in a comfortable position at the top of the third division table.

Davies fell down the pecking order at Rangers prior to his summer switch, making just eight appearances in the Scottish Premiership in the previous campaign.

Ben Davies - Birmingham City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 21 (18) 0 As of February 17th

Ben Davies opens up on Birmingham City future

Davies has claimed that he hasn’t thought about what the future holds for his career just yet, and that his focus is just on doing what he can for Birmingham right now.

He is flattered by the recent praise of his performances from supporters online, claiming he feels good about his progress under Chris Davies at the moment.

“I don’t go on social media, or not looking for myself at least, so I haven’t noticed but if that’s the case it’s really flattering and brilliant to have their support,” said Davies, via Birmingham Live.

“I haven’t thought about it yet, I just wanted to come out and do a year’s loan and try and get going again because it was a bit stop-start at Rangers for me.

“I’m happy with the way it’s going but I haven’t thought past now.

“I came here looking to play as many games as possible and when I first came I realised the strength-in-depth that the squad had and the quality that they had all over the pitch, especially at the back so it took a bit of time and I’ve been patient.

“I’ve done a good run of games now so it feels good.”

Birmingham currently lead the way at the top of the League One table, nine points clear of second place Wycombe while also having a game in hand.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to face Reading on 22 February in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Davies summer deal would make sense for Birmingham

Davies has performed well for Birmingham so far this season, having earned his way into regular first-team minutes.

A return to the Championship is now inevitable for the Midlands outfit, and having someone like the 29-year-old on board could be a good bit of business.

He is experienced at that level and is also a versatile asset to have in the squad as he can operate through the middle or on the left if needed.

If a reasonable fee can be agreed with Rangers, where he appears to be surplus to requirements anyway, then it could be a smart move for all parties.