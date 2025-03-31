Birmingham City defender Ben Davies has admitted that he would "consider" a move to St Andrew's in the summer once he returns to Rangers from his loan.

This revelation arose in an interview with the Daily Record, and it seems likely the Blues will consider a return for him after a stellar 2024-25 from the former Liverpool defender.

On Saturday, he scored his first goal for the club in a 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town and has marshalled the backline superbly alongside Christoph Klarer.

In total, he has made 37 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, demonstrating his ability to retain possession, build play from the back, and remain true to his defensive instincts in protecting his goal.

Ben Davies 2024-25 Figures (League Only) Appearances 29 Goals 1 Successful Passes Per 90 71.32 Touches Per 90 93.76 Duels Won % 70.2% Source: FotMob

With Birmingham bound for the Championship, it is no surprise that the defender is keen to stay, and given his past performances for Preston North End in the second tier, he would seem a strong candidate for a permanent move.

Ben Davies outlines stance on Birmingham City future

Speaking to the Daily Record about whether his future lies with Birmingham, Davies admitted that he has loved his time at St Andrew's and a permanent return would have to be seriously considered.

“I came on loan to play a lot of games and hopefully help Birmingham back up and have a good season," said the former PNE star.

"I’m happy with how it’s going here but I’ll think about that and consider all my options in the summer.

"I’m going to work here till the summer then see what my agent says. I’m really enjoying it here so if the opportunity arose I’d consider it seriously.

"But it’s not really my decision at the minute so I’m going to wait and then see what’s happening."

Ben Davies has the chance to end 2024-25 on a high

Davies' future is up in the air at the moment and having struggled for appearances at Rangers last season, it seems unlikely that he will be afforded a starting role in their squad.

Nevertheless, his primary focus must remain on the task at hand at St Andrew’s and, ultimately, Wembley, where his side will head on 13th April in pursuit of the EFL Trophy. With the league all but secured, it presents a genuine opportunity for a double, which would make them the first team since Bristol City in 2014-15 to achieve the feat.

Davies will undoubtedly play a pivotal role if they do achieve it, and such a triumph could further strengthen Birmingham’s resolve to sign him on a permanent deal.

It has been a season to remember for both club and player, but whether they will be reunited in the summer remains to be seen.