Ben Davies makes Liverpool transfer admission after sealing Sheffield United switch

Sheffield United recruit, Ben Davies, has stated that he has no regrets about joining Liverpool despite a lack of game time in the Premier League last season.

Amid an injury-hit campaign at Anfield, the Premier League giants swooped to sign Davies from Preston North End back in the January transfer window, with the view of him solving Liverpool’s issues at centre-back.

However, Davies never featured for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with midfielders constantly preferred to the 26-year-old in the heart of defence.

Despite the disappointment of that, Davies is insistent that the move that took him into the Premier League is not one he regrets, as he looks forward to a fresh start with Sheffield United.

As per Richard Sutcliffe of The Athletic, he said: “I asked the main people around me – dad, girlfriend, friends – and everyone said, ‘You have to go’. It was a once in a lifetime move. No regrets about going.”

Prior to that move to Anfield, Davies was something of a Championship stalwart. He made 145 appearances across all competitions for the Lilywhites, impressing consistently in the second-tier.

Tomorrow night, he could debut for Sheffield United when they face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship, as Slavisa Jokanovic searches for his side’s first league victory of the season.

The Verdict

There aren’t many professional footballers that would have made a different decision to Davies.

Liverpool are one of English football’s biggest clubs and, when they come knocking, you often make the move to have a shot at playing for them.

That’s not worked out for Davies, but the experience will have done him good and he’s still highly thought of in the Championship. So, the move itself hasn’t really ever set him back.

Expect to see him rediscover his best at Bramall Lane now.

