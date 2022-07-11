Ben Davies from Liverpool to Stoke City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Stoke City have been linked with Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies as they prepare for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Davies’ Liverpool career has looked done for some time now, having joined in January 2021 and never made an appearance for the Reds, and could be set to return to the second tier.

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (10/07, 11:00), Stoke and Blackburn Rovers are both keen on the defender as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

But would he be a good signing? Would he start? And what does he offer? We take a look…

Is it a good potential move?

Michael O’Neill wants more defensive reinforcements, judging by the links between Stoke and multiple centre-backs, so Davies would be a fantastic acquisition.

The Potters have already added Aden Flint and Harry Clarke to their squad this summer while Phil Jagielka has signed a new short-term deal but there’s a strong argument to be made that the Liverpool player would be above those in the pecking order.

His impressive performances over a significant period for Preston North End earned him a deserved move to the Premier League and though things didn’t work out, he still represents a fantastic option to have at Championship level.

He was playing for a play-off team last term, which is a further indication of his level.

Quiz: The big Stoke City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 In what years was the club founded? 1859 1863 1867 1871

Would he start?

O’Neill is hardly short of options at centre-back, particularly with Harry Souttar aiming to be back for the start of the new season, but Davies could certainly start as part of a back three.

The 26-year-old should certainly be above Flint and Jagielka in the pecking order while Clarke is a bright prospect but the jury remains out until he’s proven himself in the Championship.

What does he offer?

A good reader of the game that boasts useful physical attributes, Davies can be relied upon defensively but it is his qualities on the ball that help him stand apart from many second tier centre-backs.

The former Preston man is confident driving forward out of defence with the ball at his feet and at picking a pass, which will be useful as part of a back three.

Stoke will hope to be in the ascendancy in many of their games next season, which would make a ball-playing centre like Davies a real asset.