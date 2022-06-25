Ben Davies from Liverpool to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

In recent days, Liverpool defender Ben Davies has emerged as a transfer target for Championship side Middlesbrough.

As per the Liverpool Echo, Boro, along with Scottish champions Celtic, have made contact with Liverpool regarding a summer transfer.

No bids have been made just yet, but it is understood the Reds will be looking for a transfer fee in the region of £4 million for the defender.

The 26-year-old is yet to feature for Liverpool since making the move to Anfield in early 2021, so with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that may emerge from this link, right here.

Is it a good move?

For Ben Davies this is certainly a good move.

In fairness, any move that gets him out of Anfield this summer would be, but certainly Middlesbrough would be a good club to go to if heading back to the Championship.

Under Chris Wilder they are bound to be competing at the sharp end of the division next term, and Davies could fit in well.

Similarly, it could be a good addition for Middlesbrough, but not for the quoted fee of £4 million.

For that price you would want a guaranteed starter and someone that would add quality to the backline, whereas at present, you only feel confident saying Davies would add strength in depth due to just how little he has played over the last 18 months.

Making just 22 appearances for Sheffield United on loan there last campaign does not exactly scream ‘£4 million pound player’ and so I think at that fee, Boro are perhaps best served looking elsewhere.

Would he start?

It’s difficult to see Davies as a starter for Boro at present.

As above, he could not stake a claim for a regular starting spot at Bramall Lane throughout last season and there is no reason to believe that would suddenly change were he to head to the Riverside.

With Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Daragh Lenihan on the books at Boro at present, their back three looks rather strong and settled.

As such, if Davies were to join Boro, I think it would be to add competition for places and depth to their central defensive options, rather than start the majority of matches.

What does he offer?

That is not to say that Davies is not a good player.

He does have quality, which would allow him to challenge for a place in the Boro backline, you just feel that he is just not quite as good as the club’s other options at present.

One thing that perhaps does make him stand out against Boro’s current options at the back are that he is left-footed.

Paddy McNair who occupies the left-side of Wilder’s back three for the most part, is not, and so that is certainly an area that Davies brings additional quality and something the club don’t have to the table.

It’s hard to see McNair losing that place, but if anyone were to take it, you’d expect it to be Daragh Lenihan as opposed to Ben Davies if he arrived.