Ben Davies from Liverpool to Blackburn Rovers: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Although Blackburn Rovers have yet to make their first senior signing of the summer transfer window, fans of the club will be hoping that changes sooner rather than later.

One name that has emerged as a potential target for the Ewood Park club is that of Ben Davies, with the centre back potentially set for a move away from Liverpool this summer.

That is certainly a deal that would generate a fair amount of interest, and indeed excitement, around Ewood Park, if it was to happen.

Are these 18 Blackburn Rovers transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 Blackburn's record transfer fee paid is over £10million? True False

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the situation surrounding a potential move from Liverpool to Blackburn for Davies, right here.

What do we know so far?

Davies has yet to make an appearance for Liverpool since joining from Preston in Janaury 2021, and spent last season on loan with Sheffield United. Now it seems he could be on the move again.

The centre back has apparently not travelled with Liverpool on their pre-season tour to Thailand as a move elsewhere is explored, and according to journalist Alan Nixon, Blackburn are trying hard to do a deal.

It is thought the Ewood Park club are willing to pay his wages during the time he might spend with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, as well as a loan fee, which as per The Lancashire Telegraph, is not something Rovers have previously done with temporary signings.

However, Blackburn are not alone with their interest in Davies, with Championship rivals Stoke and Middlesbrough apparently also keen on the centre back.

Is it likely to happen?

Blackburn may well hope that there is a good chance of getting this deal over the line.

The Lancashire club do have a good relationship with Liverpool, having taken Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson on loan with Jurgen Klopp’s side in each of the last two seasons, which could work in their favour.

It is also worth noting that Rovers were apparently willing to back new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson financially in his pursuit of another centre back, Anel Ahmedhodzic, prior to his move to Sheffield United earlier this summer.

That could suggest that the club will be willing to pay that loan fee for Davies this summer as well, meaning there is certainly a possibility of the centre back being a regular feature at Ewood Park next season.