Leicester City's youth talent production has proved a real plus point in the East Midlands recently.

The Foxes count the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas and £39m-Newcastle United export Harvey Barnes as their most projected academy graduates as of late.

However, no player has emerged from within to harvest a more eye-watering outlay than Ben Chilwell, who made over 100 appearances for his boyhood club prior to joining Chelsea for £50m three years ago.

It's set the precedent and ever since then, Leicester fans have been wondering who the next big cab off the ranks will be from their youth-set up and into the first-team before eventually, and potentially of course, netting the club some healthy cash.

Dewsbury-Hall may be next-in-line to do just that, but supporters always want more and they'll look back to Chilwell as a prime example.

So, that said, we've decided to analyse the next four players who could replicate the defender's success at the King Power Stadium and beyond in years to come...

Kasey McAteer

It's not going to ruffle too many feathers by citing McAteer as Leicester's best young player by some distance right now - barring their loanees, of course.

He's been with Leicester since the age of eight and is finally achieving his dreams in the game.

The 21-year-old winger was on loan in the fourth-tier with AFC Wimbledon last term but has received a window of opportunity under Enzo Maresca and he's certainly repaid that faith.

Early season goals against the likes of Rotherham United, Southampton, Norwich City and even Liverpool in the EFL Cup have all provide a clear idea of what McAteer could go on to achieve in both the immediate and long-term.

Wanya Marcal

A fixture of Leicester's various youth sides during his rise, the versatile midfielder has also enjoyed increased prominence this term.

He opened his account during a 2-1 home victory over Cardiff City back in August, provoking the feeling that there's so much more to come.

Equally at home in midfield or out wide, expect big things from the Portugese prospect further down the line...

Will Alves

Even though he's only played twice for Leicester's first-team in cup competition, Alves' name is far from unknown among the Foxes faithful.

Alves, who joined Leicester at under-9's level and is known to be a fanatical supporter of the club, has long been among the most exciting and gifted academy operators in his age group, leaving onlookers enthralled with his trickery, flair and frightening speed off the mark.

He's a hugely-captivating prospect, all things considered, and one that Leicester fans are rightly excited about.

Alves has been out of action since last December through injury, but there's still every chance he'll come good upon his return.

Sammy Braybrooke

Braybooke is also another name to expect big things from.

Akin to Alves, he too suffered an ACL injury last term but it's just as likely that he'll bounce back from it well and continue reaching his potential, which has long been a cause of real excitement in this corner of the country.

A composed and technically-gifted central midfielder, Braybooke has been with Leicester for over 10 years now, captaining the Foxes and even England at youth level.

He's not played much senior football at all, but expect him to seize the opportunity when he receives it.