Ben Cabango sends message to Swansea City fans after making major decision

Swansea City defender Ben Cabango has signed a fresh two-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023, the club has confirmed.

Cabango has established himself as a key figure in the Swansea side since making his league debut back in November, and the 19-year-old has now been rewarded with a new deal as his previous terms had been due to expire in the summer of 2021.

The Wales Under-21 international has now made 16 first-team appearances for the Liberty Stadium side, and his strong performances have seen him cement his spot in the centre of defence alongside fellow academy graduate Joe Rodon.

Cabango has now taken to Instagram in response to his fresh contract with the defender claiming he is delighted to have extended his stay at the club, while he also expressed his hope that the Swans’ current fixture suspension would soon be over.

Here is the centre-back’s message:

Cabango has been one of Swansea’s big break-out stars of the 2019/20 campaign after impressing in the club’s academy ranks since joining from Newport aged 14, with the defender now forming a key part of Cooper’s plans in SA1.

The Verdict

This fresh contract will come as extremely positive news for Swansea given Cabango’s rapid development this season, and it gives the Welsh side some much-needed long-term stability in the defensive department.

Swansea will now hope that homegrown talents Rodon and Cabango can continue their partnership into the future, but there is a risk the Swans may lose Rodon’s services if a big Premier League side shows interest in him this summer.

However, Cabango’s fresh deal means the Swans will almost definitely be able to depend on his presence next term, and the 19-year-old’s latest message suggests he is delighted to have signed a new deal at the Liberty.